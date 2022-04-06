DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Papenfus an Army Chief Information Officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks to the distinguished guests and citizens, June 4, 2022, during the 4 Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The Four Braves Monument stands in the city center and serves as a constant reminder that we are forever indebted to the Greatest Generation for their selfless service and sacrifice in the name of global peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

