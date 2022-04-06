Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Papenfus an Army Chief Information Officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks to the distinguished guests and citizens, June 4, 2022, during the 4 Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The Four Braves Monument stands in the city center and serves as a constant reminder that we are forever indebted to the Greatest Generation for their selfless service and sacrifice in the name of global peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

