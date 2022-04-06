Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Zietz, an Infantryman assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, render salute, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division, also known as the "Tough ‘Ombre" division, landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the massive Allied invasion of western Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

    This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

