U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Zietz, an Infantryman assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, render salute, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division, also known as the "Tough ‘Ombre" division, landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the massive Allied invasion of western Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7254737
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-AW454-685
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|PERIERS, 50, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
