DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan Zietz, an Infantryman assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, render salute, June 4, 2022, during the Four Braves 90th Infantry Division 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division, also known as the "Tough ‘Ombre" division, landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, as part of the massive Allied invasion of western Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

