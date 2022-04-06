DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

U.S. Army senior leaders pose for a photo in front of the World War I and II monuments, June 4, 2022, during the 4 Braves 78th Commemoration Ceremony, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The WWI and WWII memorial monuments list fallen Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

