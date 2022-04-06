Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    PERIERS, 50, FRANCE

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    A statue of the 4 Braves monument, June 4, 2022, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division which liberated Périers on July 27, 1944, by taking four of its Soldiers as models; U.S. Army Sgt. Tullio Micaloni, 31 years old, was born in Oneida, Pennsylvania, killed in Périers the same day, and U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Richtman, 19 years old, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was killed in Périers, France on July 26, 1944, U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Speese, 32 years old, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was killed in Plessis-Lastelle, France on July 7, 1944, and U.S. Army Pfc. Virgil Tangborn, 22 years old, born in Schleswig, Iowa, was killed in Amfreville, France on June 14, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7254735
    VIRIN: 220604-A-AW454-165
    Resolution: 6225x3840
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: PERIERS, 50, FR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony
    DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    EUCOM
    90th Infantry Division
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT