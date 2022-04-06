A statue of the 4 Braves monument, June 4, 2022, at Monument des 4 Braves, Periers, Normandie, France. The 90th Infantry Division which liberated Périers on July 27, 1944, by taking four of its Soldiers as models; U.S. Army Sgt. Tullio Micaloni, 31 years old, was born in Oneida, Pennsylvania, killed in Périers the same day, and U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Richtman, 19 years old, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was killed in Périers, France on July 26, 1944, U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Speese, 32 years old, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was killed in Plessis-Lastelle, France on July 7, 1944, and U.S. Army Pfc. Virgil Tangborn, 22 years old, born in Schleswig, Iowa, was killed in Amfreville, France on June 14, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.05.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7254735 VIRIN: 220604-A-AW454-165 Resolution: 6225x3840 Size: 7.61 MB Location: PERIERS, 50, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DDay 78th Anniversary: The Four Braves 90th Infantry Division Commemoration Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.