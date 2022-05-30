Team Misawa members throw axes at their targets during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The axe event and enclosure was a combined effort between 35th Force Support Squadron, Outdoor Recreation and the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7251120
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-VB704-1431
|Resolution:
|8156x4694
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
