Pito, U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), bites Staff Sgt. Michael James Dacoron, 35th SFS MWD handler, during a K-9 demonstration for the Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The suit allows the dog to practice subduing suspects without endangering the decoy, providing a safe training environment for both dog and handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7251113 VIRIN: 220530-F-VB704-1069 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.56 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.