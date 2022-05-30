Pito, U.S. Air Force 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD), bites Staff Sgt. Michael James Dacoron, 35th SFS MWD handler, during a K-9 demonstration for the Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The suit allows the dog to practice subduing suspects without endangering the decoy, providing a safe training environment for both dog and handler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7251113
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-VB704-1069
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
