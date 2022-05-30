Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 5 of 10]

    Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Wagnild, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, interacts with a child during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The bomb suit contains heavy body armor made to withstand the pressure caused by a bomb explosion and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:10
    Photo ID: 7251115
    VIRIN: 220530-F-VB704-1211
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

