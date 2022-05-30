U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Wagnild, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, interacts with a child during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The bomb suit contains heavy body armor made to withstand the pressure caused by a bomb explosion and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7251115
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-VB704-1211
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
