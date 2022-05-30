U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Wagnild, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, interacts with a child during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The bomb suit contains heavy body armor made to withstand the pressure caused by a bomb explosion and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7251115 VIRIN: 220530-F-VB704-1211 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.9 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.