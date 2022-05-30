A military child in military body armor during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The fair was set up by the 35th Force Support Squadron as a way to honor all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7251117 VIRIN: 220530-F-VB704-1232 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.85 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.