Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair

Mr. Ronald Stark, 35th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation community coordinator/unite manager, takes a photo of a Team Misawa member with his bullseye during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. Stark, who designed the axe throwing competition with the help of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, hopes to make the competition a source for morale, welfare and recreational activities in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

