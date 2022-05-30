Mr. Ronald Stark, 35th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation community coordinator/unite manager, takes a photo of a Team Misawa member with his bullseye during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. Stark, who designed the axe throwing competition with the help of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, hopes to make the competition a source for morale, welfare and recreational activities in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 22:10
|Photo ID:
|7251119
|VIRIN:
|220530-F-VB704-1593
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
