Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerry Grant, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) journeyman, helps a child put-on the military body armor during a Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. Grant shared with members of all ages about the different protective equipment found within the EOD, in order to give them better understanding of the importance of each item. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

