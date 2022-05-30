U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cassandra Brackett, 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, releases Pito, 35th SFS MWD, during a K-9 demonstration for the Memorial Day state fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2022. The demonstration allowed the 35th SFS MWD and handlers to showcase their hard work and training they use in defense of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 22:10 Photo ID: 7251114 VIRIN: 220530-F-VB704-1104 Resolution: 6041x4668 Size: 2.72 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa’s Memorial Day State Fair [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.