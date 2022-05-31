449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, left, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, takes the group guidon from Col. Matthew Bartlett, outgoing commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th AEG from Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

