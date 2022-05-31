U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, left, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, presents the Defense Superior Service medal to Col. Matthew Bartlett during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group from Col. Matthew Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7250024
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-XU318-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT