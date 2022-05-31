U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers, stands at attention before the audience after assuming command of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Chambers assumed command of the 449th AEG from Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 09:58 Photo ID: 7250028 VIRIN: 220531-Z-XU318-1016 Resolution: 4765x3997 Size: 3.46 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.