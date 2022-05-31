Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 2 of 12]

    449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Lane Campbell, prays during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group from Col. Matthew Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Col. Calvin Powell, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7250017
    VIRIN: 220531-Z-XU318-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    allies
    partners
    StrongerTogether

