    449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 5 of 12]

    449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, left, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, presents the Defense Superior Service medal to Col. Matthew Bartlett during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group from Col. Matthew Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 09:57
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    allies
    partners
    StrongerTogether

