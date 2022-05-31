449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, left, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, passes the group guidon to Col. Jason Chambers, the incoming commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Chambers assumed command of the 449th AEG from Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

