U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, left, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, passes the group guidon to Col. Jason Chambers, the incoming commander of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Chambers assumed command of the 449th AEG from Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7250027
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-XU318-1014
|Resolution:
|4664x3731
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT