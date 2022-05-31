449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti

U.S. Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, right, vice commander of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, speaks to the audience during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. During the ceremony, Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group from Col. Matthew Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Powell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

