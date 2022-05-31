Leaders from the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 449th Air Expeditionary Group stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Chambers assumed command of the 449th AEG from Col. Matthew Bartlett in a ceremony presided over by Col. Calvin Powell, vice commander of the 435th AEW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7250014
|VIRIN:
|220531-Z-XU318-1002
|Resolution:
|5429x3612
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th Air Expeditionary Group welcomes a new commander to Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT