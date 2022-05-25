USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations

220525-N-DW158-2032 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Peter Hoffman, right, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, shows Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jeremy Valdez, from Houston, how to attach a tail line in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

