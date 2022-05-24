220524-N-YQ181-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Eli Romine, from San Antonio, practices a triangle choke on Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Bollman, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, and a native of Mason, Ohio, during a Jiu-Jitsu class in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan offers Sailors a wide variety of activities and clubs to improve their mental, physical and spiritual fitness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7236502
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-YQ181-1034
|Resolution:
|3795x2711
|Size:
|714.62 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Practice Jiu-Jitsu [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
