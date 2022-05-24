Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Practice Jiu-Jitsu [Image 8 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Practice Jiu-Jitsu

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220524-N-YQ181-1034 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Eli Romine, from San Antonio, practices a triangle choke on Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Bollman, assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, and a native of Mason, Ohio, during a Jiu-Jitsu class in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan offers Sailors a wide variety of activities and clubs to improve their mental, physical and spiritual fitness. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7236502
    VIRIN: 220524-N-YQ181-1034
    Resolution: 3795x2711
    Size: 714.62 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Practice Jiu-Jitsu [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    BJJ
    Indo-Pacific

