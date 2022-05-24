USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors Perform Flight Operations

220524-N-UF592-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

