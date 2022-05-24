Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors Perform Flight Operations [Image 5 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors Perform Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220524-N-UF592-1067 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing (CAG) 5 are conducting carrier qualifications to certify the ship and embarked squadrons are fully capable for at sea flight operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Sailors Perform Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

