    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations [Image 9 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220525-N-DW158-2008 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jeremy Valdez, from Houston, looks out the portside gunner’s window in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7236503
    VIRIN: 220525-N-DW158-2008
    Resolution: 4072x4912
    Size: 706 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

