220525-N-DW158-2035 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Jeremy Valdez, from Houston, looks out the portside gunner’s window in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 as it prepares to land on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7236507
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-DW158-2035
|Resolution:
|6380x4376
|Size:
|787.73 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
