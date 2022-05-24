220525-N-IR734-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Caleb Rausch, from Durham, North Carolina, looks out the portside gunner’s window in an MH-60S Seahawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Helicopter Operations, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS