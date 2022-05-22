U.S. Air Force Chaplin Brent Little from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, conducts religious services for deployed Airmen in a simulated environment as part of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter is an exercise designed to simulate operating a Lead Wing from an austere environment in preparation for potential future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

Date Taken: 05.22.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US