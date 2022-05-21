Members of the 366th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group discuss tactics and protocols during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter simulates potential deployment conditions and operations under Air Combat Command’s Lead Wing initiative in accordance with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
