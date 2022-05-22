Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, receive and maintain jets after flight operations during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter demonstrates the need for our force to be able to rapidly embed, establish logistics and communications within a theater’s command and control hub, receive follow-on forces, continue to generate the mission, and project combat power across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

