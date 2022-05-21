Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to disassemble and dispose of a simulated unexploded ordinance as part of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter builds upon exercises like PACIFIC IRON and Raging Gunfighter 22-0 through 22-1.5 and tests the wing’s ability to exercise Lead Wing capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

