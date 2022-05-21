Explosive Ordinance Disposal Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to disassemble and dispose of a simulated unexploded ordinance as part of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter builds upon exercises like PACIFIC IRON and Raging Gunfighter 22-0 through 22-1.5 and tests the wing’s ability to exercise Lead Wing capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 23:36
|Photo ID:
|7230016
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-HA049-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT