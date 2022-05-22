Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, receive and maintain jets after flight operations during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter demonstrates the need for our force to be able to rapidly embed, establish logistics and communications within a theater’s command and control hub, receive follow-on forces, continue to generate the mission, and project combat power across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 23:35
|Photo ID:
|7230024
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-HA049-1011
|Resolution:
|5193x3462
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT