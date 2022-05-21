Airmen from the 366th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, take cover during a simulated inbound missel during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter tests Lead Wing concepts in order to build readiness and sustainability for the joint force and further refine Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 23:36
|Photo ID:
|7230012
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-HA049-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
