Airmen from the 366th Fighter Squadron, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, take cover during a simulated inbound missel during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter tests Lead Wing concepts in order to build readiness and sustainability for the joint force and further refine Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

