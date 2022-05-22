Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 2 of 16]

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton Eklund, Cyber Transport Systems technician, 366th Fighter Wing Communication Squadron, adjust satellite during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter showcases the wing’s ability to deploy as an Air Expeditionary Wing to employ mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from a main operating base while supporting a forward operating base, in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 23:36
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-capable Airmen
    RagingGunfighter
    Raging Gunfighter 22

