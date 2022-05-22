U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton Eklund, Cyber Transport Systems technician, 366th Fighter Wing Communication Squadron, adjust satellite during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 21, 2022. Raging Gunfighter showcases the wing’s ability to deploy as an Air Expeditionary Wing to employ mission generation, command and control, and base operating support elements from a main operating base while supporting a forward operating base, in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

