KC-135 AR French Rafale

U.S. Air Force Maj. Craig Carlson, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to 379th Air Expeditionary Wing flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. The KC-135 delivers Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

