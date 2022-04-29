U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Mike Magill, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:33 Photo ID: 7223971 VIRIN: 220429-F-HX271-0057 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.64 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.