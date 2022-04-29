KC-135 AR French Rafale

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a French Dassault Rafale over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. U.S. Central Command service members consistently train with partner nations to strengthen our military-to-military relationships, promote regional security and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

