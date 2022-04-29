A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a French Dassault Rafale over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. U.S. Central Command service members consistently train with partner nations to strengthen our military-to-military relationships, promote regional security and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7223976
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-HX271-0157
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
