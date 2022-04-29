Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 3 of 12]

    KC-135 AR French Rafale

    QATAR

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A French Dassault Rafale flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. U.S. Central Command service members consistently train with partner nations to strengthen our military-to-military relationships, promote regional security and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refueling
    USCENTCOM
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Rafale
    F15s: Refueling

