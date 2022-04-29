KC-135 AR French Rafale

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a French Dassault Rafale over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) continues to build and strengthen regional partnerships by training together, integrating capabilities, and increasing interoperability to project agile combat employment from established and austere locations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

