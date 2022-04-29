Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 8 of 12]

    KC-135 AR French Rafale

    QATAR

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a French Dassault Rafale over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. In an ongoing U.S. effort to build and shape partner air forces, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) forges partners with France to enhance airpower in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and provide deterrence and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:33
    Photo ID: 7223978
    VIRIN: 220429-F-HX271-0205
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale
    KC-135 AR French Rafale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Rafale Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT