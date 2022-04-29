Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR French Rafale [Image 10 of 12]

    KC-135 AR French Rafale

    QATAR

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Jaggers, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to U.S. Air Forces Central Standards & Evaluation flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. The KC-135 delivers global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
