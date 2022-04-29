KC-135 AR French Rafale

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a French Dassault Rafale over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 29, 2022. In an ongoing U.S. effort to build and shape partner air forces, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) forges partners with France to enhance airpower in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and provide deterrence and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

