A pilot with the Vanguard Squadron waves to the crowd as he taxis to his plane’s designated parking spot on the flightline at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The Vanguard Squadron is a U.S. based ethanol powered aerobatic team out of Tea, South Dakota that flies Vans RV-3's aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

