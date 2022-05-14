Patrons watch an aerial act perform during the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The two-day airshow showcased a variety of military and aerial acts with the U.S. Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7197356 VIRIN: 220514-Z-WN050-1014 Resolution: 8236x5491 Size: 3 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.