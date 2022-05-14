Greyson Nordstrom, a four-year-old from Rapid City, South Dakota, simulates flying a model plane through the air at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlined the two-day event at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

