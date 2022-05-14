Patrons watch an aerial act perform during the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The two-day airshow showcased a variety of military and aerial acts with the U.S. Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7197371
|VIRIN:
|220514-Z-WN050-1032
|Resolution:
|7964x5309
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT