    2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 22 of 31]

    2022 Ellsworth Air &amp; Space Show - Raider Country Open House

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Navy Sailor Kurt Burger, left, and his wife Simone Burger, right, look up at the sky during an aerial act at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlined the two-day event at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7197367
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-WN050-1021
    Resolution: 7502x5001
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    South Dakota
    Ellsworth AFB
    Blue Angels
    Aerial acts
    Raider Country

