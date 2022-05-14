Retired U.S. Navy Sailor Kurt Burger, left, and his wife Simone Burger, right, look up at the sky during an aerial act at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlined the two-day event at Ellsworth Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
