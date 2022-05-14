Wyatt Lefebre, left, and Dusty Lefebre, right, sit on their grandfather, Aaron Vigil’s lap at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. Vigil traveled from Monte Vista, Colorado to Box Elder, South Dakota with his grandsons to watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team and other aerial displays during Ellsworth’s two-day airshow event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 01:04 Photo ID: 7197355 VIRIN: 220514-Z-WN050-1012 Resolution: 7733x5155 Size: 2.03 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.