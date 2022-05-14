Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show - Raider Country Open House [Image 21 of 31]

    2022 Ellsworth Air &amp; Space Show - Raider Country Open House

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Shockwave Jet Truck races down the flightline at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. The two-day airshow showcased a variety of military and aerial acts with the U.S. Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7197366
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-WN050-1027
    TAGS

    Airshow
    South Dakota
    Ellsworth AFB
    Blue Angels
    Shockwave
    Jet Truck

