U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher McConnell, 37th Bomb Squadron commander holds his son, Henry McConnell while watching an aerial act at the Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House event, May 14, 2022. Ellsworth Air Force Base hosted its first airshow in seven years with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team headlining the two-day event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

